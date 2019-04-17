Pence to join Trump at NRA convention

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this Aug. 10, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to reporters before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Vice President Mike Pence will join President Donald Trump at the National Rifle Association convention next week, marking the second year the pair have spoke there.

Trump's trip to the event at the Indiana Convention Center had previously been announced. Pence is now listed as a "featured speaker" while Trump is the "keynote speaker" for the April 26 event. They will speak at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum for the second straight year.

Chris W. Cox, executive director of the forum, said in a statement:

“NRA members are excited that Vice President Mike Pence will speak about his longstanding support for our right to keep and bear arms and are happy to be in his home state of Indiana.”

Trump's appearance was announced April 5.

The 148th NRA convention will be April 25-28 in the downtown Indianapolis convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium.