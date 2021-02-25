Pelosi: We have strong argument for $15 min wage

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats have a strong argument on why there is a need for hiking the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“We have a very big need in our country to pass the minimum wage,” said Pelosi during a press conference Thursday with reporters on Capitol Hill.

“The opportunity is there and the precision of this legislation to directly address the needs of the American people, the lives of the American people and the livelihood.”

Lawmakers are awaiting a decision by the Senate’s parliamentarian that could bolster or potentially kill a pivotal provision in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to hike the minimum wage.

Democrats plan to push the sweeping package through the House on Friday.

They were hoping the Senate would follow quickly enough to have legislation on President Joe Biden’s desk by mid-March.

But the big suspense is over whether the nonpartisan parliamentarian will decide if the minimum wage plan can stay in the bill and enjoy its protection against a GOP filibuster.