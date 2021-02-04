Pelosi defends 2nd impeachment trial of Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the decision to impeach former President Donald Trump for the second time, saying for those who say, “why bother?” … “ask anyone who cares about our democracy why we are bothering.”

Pelosi also told reporters Thursday that she was “profoundly concerned” by Republicans’ “acceptance of an extreme conspiracy theorist,” referring to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, racist comments, as well as her past endorsement of violence against Democrats.

“If any of our members threatened the safety of other members, we’d be the first ones to take them off a committee,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said hours before the planned vote.

A few Republicans probably will side with Democrats and many have denounced Greene’s past remarks. But some warn that the Democratic majority is setting a dangerous precedent by meddling with Greene’s committee assignments, a process that the parties have long controlled.

Pelosi described Democrats’ coronavirus relief legislation as a “rescue package” and said that for Republicans to support cutting the amount of aid proposed would be a hard choice on who would be left without help.