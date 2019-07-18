Pathogen that causes tree-killing disease found in Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A plant pathogen that causes the tree-killing disease known as sudden oak death has been found in Ohio.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture say the pathogen has been confirmed in rhododendrons shipped to Walmart and Rural King stores. A department release says the pathogen was detected after Ohio recently was confirmed as one of several Midwest states that received infected plants.

Officials say approximately 1,600 rhododendron plants from an infected nursery were shipped to Ohio.

Anyone who recently bought rhododendrons from the two retailers should monitor them for any sign of disease and those who purchased rhododendrons or lilac plants from the stores between March and May should dispose of them.

So far, state officials say no oak trees in Ohio have been infected with the incurable disease.

