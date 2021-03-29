Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet

LANSFORD, Pa. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that reports of child abuse plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, as children are out of the public eye and away from usual reporters of welfare problems.

Desks are arranged in a classroom at Panther Valley Elementary School, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nesquehoning, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The AP analyzed more than a dozen indicators in 36 states.

The findings reveal how the pandemic has ripped away systemic safety nets and showed signs in various states that officials are dealing with more urgent cases.

AP found that child abuse reports, investigations, substantiated allegations and interventions dropped.

More than 400,000 fewer child-welfare concerns were reported during the pandemic compared with the same time period of 2019.

There were 200,000 fewer child abuse and neglect investigations and assessments.

That’s a national total decrease of 18% in each category.