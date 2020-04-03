Pandemic hitting farmers hard

(CBS) The coronavirus pandemic is hitting farmers hard. Some dairy farmers are being forced to dump their milk instead of selling it, because there is little demand with restaurants and schools closed.

Other farmers are struggling to harvest their crops, which could affect what you see at the grocery store. Foreign labor, mostly migrant workers, filled more than a quarter million agricultural jobs in the US last year.

As Mark Strassmann reports, harvest season is here, but there are not enough workers.

