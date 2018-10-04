Over 6-million pounds of beef recalled for salmonella concerns Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON - An Arizona beef processor is recalling 6,500,966 pounds of beef products because of salmonella concerns according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The beef was shipped to retailers and institutions nationwide.

Click here for a list of recalled products

The raw beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018 at the JBS Tolleson plant.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that some of the products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

According to the USDA, on September 5, 2018, FSIS was notified of an investigation of salmonella illnesses related to the consumption of beef.

The first store receipt potentially linking the purchase of a beef product to a salmonella case was received on September 19, 2018; FSIS was then able to begin trace back the origin of ground beef products.

To date, eight people with salmonella related illnesses have provided receipts or shopper card numbers, which have enabled further product traceback investigations.

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state public health and agriculture partners have now determined that raw ground beef was the probable source of the reported illnesses.

JBS has been identified as the common supplier of the ground beef products. The epidemiological investigation has identified 57 case-patients from 16 states with illness onset dates ranging from August 5 to September 6, 2018. FSIS will continue to work with public health partners and will provide updated information should it become available.