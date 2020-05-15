Outdoor restaurants in Ohio to resume patio dining in reopening move

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio restaurants have the option beginning Friday to offer outdoor dining, the next step toward resuming normal business operations under Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s state reopening plan.

DeWine has said that 90% of the state’s economy will be back online this weekend with Ohioans having returned to offices, factories, construction jobs and retail stores, and now outdoor eating.

In-person dining can resume on May 21.

The Ohio Restaurant Association says four in 10 Ohio restaurants closed during the pandemic and 3% won’t reopen.

Nearly half of Ohio restaurants experienced economic losses of more than 70%.

