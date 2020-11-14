On eve of deer hunt, problems reported with license system in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is reporting problems with people trying to buy hunting licenses on the eve of the traditional two-week deer season.
The DNR says there have been “unforeseen technical issues” with the system provided by Tennessee-based Sovereign Sportsmen Solutions.
The DNR says hunters still are required to buy a license online or from a retailer as soon as possible. Kill tags should be attached to a deer with materials that a hunter has on hand.
The DNR says it doesn’t have authority to waive the license requirement.
