Older adults invited to get free memory screenings during ‘Older Americans Month’

NEW YORK (WANE) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is inviting older adults across the country to get a free virtual memory screening this May as part of Older Americans Month.

Screenings take just a few minutes and are conducted by a trained professional through secure video conference technology (i.e. Zoom, FaceTime) Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the foundation said. A computer, smart phone or tablet with a webcam and internet access is all that’s needed—there are no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.

The foundation said results are not a diagnosis of any particular condition but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

“The risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease increases with age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning it’s especially important for older Americans to be vigilant about their brain health,” said AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “As we celebrate older Americans and how their life experiences and contributions strengthen our communities, it’s also a good time to encourage them to contribute to their own health by getting a memory screening.”

The foundation said early detection of memory issues is important. In the case of a treatable or curable underlying condition, such as a vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, sleep apnea or urinary tract infection, screenings allow the person to begin treatment more quickly.

If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, the foundation said early detection can enable the person to start medications sooner, participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their care plan.

To schedule a free virtual memory screening appointment, or for more information about brain health and lifestyle choices that can help promote healthy aging, visit the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s website or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 (open seven days a week).