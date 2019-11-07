‘OK Boomer’ comment cheered by millennials

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (WANE) A 25-year-old New Zealand lawmaker’s “OK, Boomer” response in parliament when heckled by an older colleague on November 5 is being cheered by millennials around the world.

Chloe Swarbrick was speaking during debate on Tuesday about the Zero Carbon bill, which would set a target of zero carbon emissions for the country by 2050.

When her colleague interrupted, Swarbrick coolly responded, “OK, Boomer,” and resumed her speech.

The retort drew little reaction in parliament but soon was trending on social media where millennials use “OK, Boomer” to show resentment towards the Baby Boom generation, people about 55-73.

The term has gone viral this year on social media where youngsters post videos mocking older people as out-of-touch for rejecting the realities of climate change. Millennials are widely accepted as having been born between 1981 and 1996.