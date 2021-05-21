Ohio’s lottery incentive pays off, vaccination rates spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says his state’s million-dollar idea to provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination is working.
DeWine tweeted Friday that vaccination rates in Ohio have spiked 28 percent since May 13, a day after the governor announced a series of statewide drawings to help incentivize vaccinations, including the chance to win up to $1 million.
Here’s how the drawings work:
Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room and board.
Ohioans aged 18 and older will be entered into a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million.
Gov. DeWine announced that a total of five weekly drawings for each prize will take place, with the first winners being announced on May 26. Winners must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing.
Several states have launched lottery incentives to drive up vaccination rates, including New York, which announced Thursday prizes up to $5 million.