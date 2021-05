Ohio’s lottery incentive pays off, vaccination rates spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says his state’s million-dollar idea to provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination is working.

DeWine tweeted Friday that vaccination rates in Ohio have spiked 28 percent since May 13, a day after the governor announced a series of statewide drawings to help incentivize vaccinations, including the chance to win up to $1 million.

Since 5/13, the #๐Ž๐ก๐ข๐จ๐•๐š๐ฑ๐€๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ฉ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐š๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฏ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ก๐ข๐จ๐š๐ง๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”+ ๐›๐ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ . ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–%. Vaccinated Ohioans can enter to win at https://t.co/Svppf9cYKe. pic.twitter.com/XHeq68cBkS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 21, 2021

Here’s how the drawings work:

Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohioโ€™s state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room and board.

Ohioans aged 18 and older will be entered into a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million.

Gov. DeWine announced that a total of five weekly drawings for each prize will take place, with the first winners being announced on May 26. Winners must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing.

Several states have launched lottery incentives to drive up vaccination rates, including New York, which announced Thursday prizes up to $5 million.