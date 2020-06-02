Ohio’s GOP senator says military shouldn’t be into his state

Workers install plywood over broken windows at Jack Casino in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s Republican senator says the U.S. military shouldn’t be sent into his home state.

Rob Portman of the Cincinnati area says it should be up to mayors and governors to ask if they decide it’s needed to restore order. He says the National Guard can handle Ohio’s situation.

GOP President Donald Trump is vowing to send the military into states to quell protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody if the state authorities don’t restore order.

Portman also says it’s a time for healing, not inflammatory language.

