Ohio won’t go back to class for remainder of school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says schools across Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the school year while classes continue remotely.

DeWine says he is concerned for the continued safety of students, teachers and communities. He says returning students to their classrooms could lead to new cases of COVID-19.

DeWine says teachers and administrators also expressed concern about another disruption to a school year negatively affecting students, who need continuity.

No decision has been made about the fall.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.