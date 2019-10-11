Ohio University investigating hazing involving marching band

The College Green on the campus of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, is shown.

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University says it is investigating allegations of hazing by members of its marching band, which will continue performing in the meantime.

The school isn’t sharing details about the allegations.

It says the Marching 110 will continue to perform at athletic events and at Saturday’s homecoming parade, which are part of the academic curriculum for the band. But members have been ordered to stop all non-academic group activities, such as parties or meetings not tied to the curriculum, while the administrative investigation is pending.

It’s unclear how long that will take. The university says it is expediting investigations of the claims involving the band and other hazing allegations that recently led to suspensions of all its fraternities . Hazing allegations involving several sororities also are under investigation.

