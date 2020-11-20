Ohio unemployment rate drops, still above 2019 figure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says Ohio’s unemployment rate has fallen from the previous month.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services oversees jobs data. The agency said Friday that Ohio’s unemployment rate for October was 5.6%.

That’s down from 8.3% in September but still higher than October of 2019, when the unemployment rate was 4.1%.

On Thursday the state said initial unemployment compensation filings for the week ending Nov. 14 were 14% higher than the previous week.

Ohio’s economy is largely open, although a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that went into effect Thursday restricts some businesses from staying open late.