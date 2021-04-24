Ohio trucker dies after struck twice by oncoming cars while standing roadside

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – A trucker traveling eastbound on State Route 117 by Thayer Road in Ohio pulled over his Freightliner to inspect possible vehicle damage when he was struck twice by separate cars and died as the result of his injuries on Friday at 9:06 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Steven Evans, 52, of Lima, stopped in the eastbound lane and exited the Freightliner. While assessing the possible vehicle damage, Evans was on the left side of the vehicle, in the westbound lane.

A Honda Accord, driven by Brandon James, 20, of Waynesfield, traveled westbound and struck Evans. A Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Jade Smith, 18, of Wapakoneta, was traveling westbound and struck Evans.

Evans was pronounced deceased, at the scene, by Perry Township EMS and was transported by The Allen County Coroner’s Office. James was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and Smith was not injured.

The Lima Post was assisted on scene by the Perry Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Beaverdam Fleet Services, and Able’s Wrecker. The crash remains under investigation.