Ohio tops 1M unemployment claims over 6 weeks amid virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio reports that more than a million people filed unemployment claims in the past six weeks.

The claims came as the state’s stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs.

The Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday there were nearly 93,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 25.

That pushed claims during the pandemic above 1 million, or 340,000 more than the total number over the past two years.

The agency says it has distributed more than $1.45 billion in unemployment checks to more than 481,000 claimants.

