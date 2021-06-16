Ohio to name 4th Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations stall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is ready to announce the fourth set of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners even as the number of vaccinations being provided continues to be stagnant.

Winners of the program launched by Gov. Mike DeWine last month will include an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who’ll receive a full college scholarship.

The Ohio Lottery was scheduled to name the winners at the end of the lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show Wednesday.

Ohio’s incentive initially resulted in a 43% increase in vaccinations, but the numbers are declining again.