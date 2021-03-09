Ohio sued over law requiring burial of aborted fetal remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abortion clinics in Ohio sued to block a state law requiring that fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried.

Clinics, through their lawyers at ACLU of Ohio, argue in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that a lack of rules makes complying with the law “impossible.”

Set to take effect April 6, the law replaces an earlier state law that required aborted fetuses to be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but did not define “humane.”

Abortion opponents said the new language assures human dignity, while abortion-rights groups say it’s intended as a hurdle to getting an abortion.