Ohio Statehouse, state offices to close amid protest threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio governor says the Statehouse and other state buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed through Inauguration Day.

Republican Mike DeWine made the announcement Wednesday at a news briefing. Police officers, National Guard members and state troopers will provide security as authorities prepare for possible protests by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The governor was joined by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and leaders of the state’s highway patrol and National Guard forces to announce the restrictions. They are in response to last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.