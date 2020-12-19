Ohio State tallies hundreds more instances of abuse by doc

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Ohio State University will pay $5.8 million to settle lawsuits by about two dozen more survivors over decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor, Strauss, bringing the total settlements so far to $46.7 million for 185 survivors, the university announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University’s latest campus crime data tallies hundreds more instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by a team doctor who worked there for two decades.

Several hundred men allege Richard Strauss abused them. The school says about 2,200 instances of fondling and 127 instances of rape attributed to Strauss came to light in 2018 and 2019, including through lawsuits and a law firm investigation for the university.

It disclosed the data this week under the federal Clery Act.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him. The university has reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 plaintiffs.

More lawsuits are pending.