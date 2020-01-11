Ohio State suspends 3 fraternities for various violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has suspended three fraternities for hazing, alcohol use and other violations.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the school last semester suspended its Sigma Pi and Zeta Beta Tau chapters through August 2023 and its Phi Delta Theta chapter through August 2024.

Ohio State issued a blanket suspension for all 37 of Inter-fraternity Council’s members in November 2017 after 11 chapters came under investigation for their behavior earlier that year.

The three suspended chapters previously had been placed on disciplinary probation in recent years for various violations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.