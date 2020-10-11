Ohio State Patrol investigating crash into house

by: Natalie Clydesdale

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a car crashing into a house in Chesterfield Township on Sunday morning.

34-year-old Dontae Wilbon was driving a Chevrolet Camaro westbound on US 20 when his vehicle veered off of the left side of the road, striking a tree and an occupied house.

He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Brady Rooker, 33, was a passenger in the Camaro and was also taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No one from the house was injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. However, neither Wilbon or Rooker were wearing safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

