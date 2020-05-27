Ohio shutters police training academy, cuts positions

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio attorney general has ended advance police training at its academy outside Columbus in a move that will leave 39 employees without a job for now.

Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday that the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy is being redesigned to “enhance the delivery of training” with cost-effective education.

Yost’s statement didn’t mention jobs at the academy would be eliminated.

Yost says dozens of classes held at the academy last year had fewer than five students.

An FOP/ Ohio Labor Council official calls the abrupt termination of 27 police training officers “disrespectful.”

