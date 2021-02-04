Ohio Senate President warns about fraud scheme tied to unemployment benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) is warning about a fraud scheme that is attempting to steal relief funds from Ohio families.

“As if the pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, I am deeply troubled to learn about an attempt to steal relief funds targeted for our families that leaves them with the tax bill. This is extremely important information and I ask that you closely check your U.S. Mail,” Huffman said.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is reporting a disturbingly high incidence of fraudulent claims in Ohio’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the press release said. Many Ohioans who did not apply for unemployment benefits have started to receive 1099 tax forms from ODJFS for fraudulent claims made on their behalf using their stolen personal information.

If you have received a 1099 tax form and did not apply for unemployment benefits, report the identity theft at www.unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov by clicking on the “REPORT IDENTITY THEFT” button and completing the form, the press release said. By completing the form, ODJFS will be able to verify that the claim is indeed fraud and help protect you from having to pay taxes on benefits you did not file for or receive.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation (ODT), once ODJFS verifies the ID theft claim, a corrected 1099-G form should be sent that should be keep for your records.

The ODT has issued the following guidance for filing taxes:

Don’t include unemployment benefits you did not apply for as income on your federal and state income tax returns

You do not need to have a determination from ODJFS on your ID theft claim or a corrected 1099-G to file your federal and state income tax returns

continue to pursue a corrected 1099-G from ODJFS after your returns are filed to avoid a future audit by the IRS or ODT

Huffman said that he has established a new joint committee within the Ohio Legislature to work with the administration to not only determine how this fraud scheme happened, but to make sure Ohio’s ODJFS system is secure and ready for the future.

To protect your identity from future fraud, review the available resources from the Ohio Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

If you have questions about what to do if you receive a 1099-G for an unemployment claim you did not make, or questions in general about suspected unemployment fraud, contact Huffman’s office at Huffman@OhioSenate.gov or 614-466-5784.