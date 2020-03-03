COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Senators in Ohio are nearing a vote on a bill banning the use of telemedicine for medication abortions after the measure cleared committee last week.
Supporters say a doctor should physically be present when women take mifepristone for a chemical abortion to assure safety and answer questions.
Opponents argue women seeking abortions already must visit a clinic for counseling and an ultrasound 24 hours before the procedure.
The abortion medication is taken from home on the second day, while connected online with the a clinician.
Wednesday’s vote sends the bill to the full Senate for a vote.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Suspect in stolen credit card case sought
- Jim Anderson, longtime Fort Wayne zoo leader, to retire
- Suit dismissed over Indiana attorney general groping claims
- Ohio Senate panel OKs bill banning telemedicine abortions
- If you feel you’re getting sick, health experts urge to stay home and visit doctor