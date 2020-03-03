Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio Senate panel OKs bill banning telemedicine abortions

National/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Senators in Ohio are nearing a vote on a bill banning the use of telemedicine for medication abortions after the measure cleared committee last week.

Supporters say a doctor should physically be present when women take mifepristone for a chemical abortion to assure safety and answer questions.

Opponents argue women seeking abortions already must visit a clinic for counseling and an ultrasound 24 hours before the procedure.

The abortion medication is taken from home on the second day, while connected online with the a clinician.

Wednesday’s vote sends the bill to the full Senate for a vote.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss