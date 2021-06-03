Ohio Senate approves bill allowing use of fireworks in state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are taking another crack at closing one of the most ignored loopholes in state law.

At issue is the requirement that fireworks purchased in the state must be taken out of Ohio within 48 hours of purchase and can’t be set off in the state.

Critics of the law have noted for years that the ban is widely ignored.

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would rescind the out-of-state requirement.

The legislation would also create a Ohio Fire Code Rule Recommendation Committee to review changes to the state fireworks law, and impose a 4% fee on purchases of consumer fireworks.