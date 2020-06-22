Ohio sees 2nd highest daily spike in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department is reporting another daily spike in coronavirus cases.

Agency data released Monday shows 729 new cases from a day earlier. The increase was the largest daily increase since 731 cases reported on May 21.

It also follows other sharp increases in daily totals last week.

The daily case count reflects test results received by the Health Department in the past 24 hours. Those tests were typically conducted within the past 36 hours, though people could have experienced symptoms within the past two weeks.

Ohio is now reporting more than 45,500 confirmed and probable cases.