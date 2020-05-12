Ohio reopens retail stores as back-to-business push proceeds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is reopening retail stores as the next stage of the state’s back-to-business push continues.

Gov. Mike DeWine says with Tuesday’s reopening that 90% of Ohio’s economy will be up and running by the end of the week.

The state’s stay-at-home order closed most retail businesses except for big box stores that sold food and other essential goods.

Outdoor restaurant dining returns Friday, along with haircuts and salon visits, and indoor dining will be available May 21.

The governor is making mask wearing mandatory for most store and business employees. Individual businesses can decide whether customers should wear masks.

