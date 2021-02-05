Ohio public school enrollment drops by 53,000 amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State data shows a significant drop in Ohio’s public school enrollment last fall amid the pandemic as widespread use of remote learning led some families to consider other options and some students disappeared from schooling altogether.

The Ohio Department of Education says enrollment for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade decreased by about 53,000 students compared with a year earlier.

Nearly half that decrease came from dips in preschool and kindergarten enrollment.

Additionally, thousands more students are being home-schooled.

What’s less clear is how many have moved to private schools, dropped out or just stopped attending any sort of schooling.