Ohio prisons director: inmate population still too high

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio prisons director says the correctional system remains above capacity despite dramatic reductions in the number of inmates during the pandemic.

Annette Chambers-Smith is head of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

She told the House Finance Committee on Thursday that Ohio is currently housing 43,472 inmates, down from 49,080 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Chambers-Smith said the lower figure still puts the system at 118% of capacity.

Gongwer News Service reports the director made the comments during testimony covering the agency’s budget request of about $4.1 billion over two years.