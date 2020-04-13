Ohio prison infections top 160; inmate meals restricted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say the number of coronavirus infections in Ohio’s prisons topped 160 over the weekend.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is reporting 100 staff members and 67 inmates have tested positive.

Twelve of Ohio’s 28 prisons are now under full quarantine.

The Lima News reports that the prisons agency also began restricting inmates to two meals a day, with the same calorie intake as three.

Spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says the goal is to reduce movement in facilities and contact between individuals.

