Ohio police say woman lost $2,400 in ‘grandparent scam’

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman lost $2,400 in a so-called “grandparent scam” after receiving a call that her grandson was in jail.

Mansfield police in north-central Ohio say the 76-year-old woman received the call Wednesday from a man claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer.

The Mansfield News Journal reports the woman wired $2,400 via Western Union

Police say the woman grew suspicious after the man called again and asked for $8,400, and she learned by contacting family members her grandson was fine.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office regularly warns to be aware of such elder scams.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.