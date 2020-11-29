Ohio patrol investigating crash on I-75; 1 injured

FINDLAY, Ohio. (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-75 that left one man injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, the driver was traveling southbound when he swerved to avoid a vehicle that was disabled from a previous crash. This caused the driver’s vehicle to rollover on its left left, strike the concrete median barrier and hit a deer.

The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

All three lanes of I-75 southbound were closed for about three hours. As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, only the right lane remains closed.

Police said alcohol and drug use is not a factor in the crash.