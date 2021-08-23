Ohio panel begins redistricting work with public hearings

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 file photo, from left to right, Ohio House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes, Senate President Matt Huffman, House Speaker Bob Cupp, both Republicans, and Democratic state Sen. Vernon Sykes speak to Auditor Keith Faber at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the first meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on which they all sit. The panel overseeing the redrawing of Ohio’s legislative districts for the coming decade is traveling the state this week to gather input on what the maps should look like. The first of nine public hearings hosted by the new Ohio Redistricting Commission kicks off Monday morning, Aug. 23 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The panel overseeing the redrawing of Ohio’s legislative districts for the coming decade is traveling the state this week to gather input on what the maps should look like.

The first of nine public hearings hosted by the new Ohio Redistricting Commission kicks off Monday morning in Cleveland. An afternoon forum takes places in Youngstown.

The panel moves on to Dayton and Cincinnati on Tuesday; Zanesville and Rio Grande on Wednesday; Lima and Toledo on Thursday; and Akron and Mansfield on Friday. The commission’s co-chairs said Ohioans can use the meetings to contribute ideas or maps.