BLUFFTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a police officer has been killed by a fleeing car on Interstate 75.

It happened during a chase Wednesday that reached speeds up to 120 mph. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis was struck while setting up a roadblock.

Three suspects inside the car drove away for a short distance before they jumped out and ran. The state patrol says one was found nearby while a second one was arrested in a stolen car in Elyria near Cleveland. Authorities are continuing to look for the third suspect.

The 41-year-old Francis had been an officer in Bluffton the past nine years.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Allen and Hancock counties, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.