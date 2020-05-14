Ohio nears 1.2M jobless claims over 8 weeks during virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio reports that nearly 1.2 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past eight weeks.

The losses came as the state’s stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs.

The Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday there were more than 51,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending May 9.

That pushes unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic to 1.17 million, above Ohio’s total number over the past three years.

The agency says it has distributed more than $2.4 billion in unemployment checks to more than 587,000 claimants.

