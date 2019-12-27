Ohio mayor reflects on turbulent year of shooting, tornadoes

DAYTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Dayton mayor says the rest of the country should take heed of what happened to her city in 2019.
Dayton dealt with a Ku Klux Klan rally, a string of devastating tornadoes, and a mass shooting that killed nine people in a 10-week period. Mayor Nan Whaley says those events reflect a lack on action on national issues of white supremacist activity, climate change and gun violence.
Her end-of-the-year reflections include searing memories of the natural disaster and attack as she looks ahead to a year dedicated to “healing and transformation.”
