Ohio Marine crawls across finish line at Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN/CBS) - U.S . Marine Micah Herndon pushed through intense pain to crawl across the finish line during the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday.

Herndon, of Tallmadge Ohio, ran the marathon in honor of three fallen comrades he knew while serving in Afghanistan: Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard, and Rupert Hamer - two friends and a journalist. He told reporters that he runs with tags in his shoes to remember them.



During Monday's race, Herndon said his legs began to lock up near mile 22. "I say their last names out loud while I'm listening to my music. Just repeat Ballard, Hamer, Juarez. Ballard Hamer, Juarez." said Herndon.

Herndon finished the race in 3 hours and 38 minutes.