Ohio man dies after a crash involving a bicycle

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A man is dead after a crash involving a bicycle in northwest Ohio Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Brint Road, west of Centennial Road in Sylvania Township, Lucas County just after 3:30 p.m.

A 2009 Dodge Avenger, driven by a 17-year-old from Sylvania, was traveling eastbound on Brint Rd, near the marked crossing for the Quarry Ridge Trail. Investigators said James Turner, 79, also of Sylvania, was riding a bicycle eastbound on the bike trail and failed to yield the right of way and entered into the path of the Avenger.

After the car and bicycle collided, Turner was ejected from his bicycle and came to rest along the south side of Brint Rd along with the Avenger. Turner died in the crash.

The juvenile driver of the car was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators said Turner was wearing a bicycle helped when the crash occured.

The highway patrol said that alcohol is not a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sylvania Township Police Department, Sylvania Township Fire Department, Lucas County Coroner’s Office and Pat and Jake’s Towing.