Ohio making another play at legalizing sports betting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are rolling out another proposal to bring legalized sports betting to the state.

The latest plan announced Thursday calls for allowing up to 20 new locations where people could make bets and watch games.

It would allow Ohio’s casinos and horse racing tracks to get a piece of the action too.

Those sites also could hire outside companies to run online betting via mobile apps.

Backers say they want to get the proposal approved by the Ohio Legislature within the next two months.

Tax money generated by sports betting would go toward public and private education.