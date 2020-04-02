Ohio logs more jobless claims in 2 weeks than in all of 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state human services agency reports more than 272,000 jobless claims in Ohio for the week ending March 28, a second straight week of record numbers as businesses grapple with effects of the pandemic.

The state has received more than 468,000 claims in the past two weeks, or over 100,000 more than for all of 2019.

Ohio has paid out $45 million so far to more than 108,000 claimants.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Dave Yost ordered Ohio’s police officer training academy to speed up the final examinations of about 300 cadets to allow them to hit the streets faster.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.