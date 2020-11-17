Ohio limits mass gatherings as DeWine visits Fort Wayne

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Fort Wayne following an announcement that Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed a revised health order to limit mass gatherings in Ohio.

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals,” Governor DeWine said. “We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.”

To minimize the spread of COVID-19 wedding receptions, funeral repasts and other events at banquet facilities are subject to the following restrictions:

No socializing or activities in open congregate areas and no dancing.

Guests must be seated at all times. Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted.

If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats. No self-serve buffets and no self-serve bar areas permitted.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages.

No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.

This order does not apply to religious observances, First Amendment protected speech, any activity by media and governmental meetings which include meetings that are required to be open to the public, the press release said.

This order goes into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

This announcement came just before DeWine visited Fort Wayne to speak closer to northwest Ohio to address the spread in the rural areas. He is encouraging people that help is on the way and urges them to hunker down.

Governor DeWine says President Trump told him the state would see vaccines starting next month.

“Getting more people vaccinated is how we can get out of this. It’s how we can get back to normal. But, before we get enough people vaccinated, obviously it’s going to be a few months, and we’ve just got to hang in there. I know everybody’s getting tired of the virus, and wearing masks and doing these things, but we’ve got a lot to live for, and well all just need to be careful,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Department of Health reports more than 7,200 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which pushes the state past the 300 thousand mark.