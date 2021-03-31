Ohio lieutenant governor digs in heels on ‘Wuhan virus’ tweet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor is digging in his heels on a tweet in which he referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus.”

Republican Jon Husted’s comments in an Associated Press interview Wednesday come as advocates warn such rhetoric is a driving force behind violence against Asian Americans.

So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?https://t.co/zmimtlZ9Ev



Ex-CDC director says he believes coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) March 26, 2021

Husted says the tweet was to criticize the Chinese government for what he says is its role in the spread of the virus.

But a report from the World Health Organization says it is extremely unlikely that the virus emerged accidentally from a Chinese laboratory.

It says it was likely spread from animals to humans.