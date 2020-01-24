Ohio judge apologizes for writing homophobic letters in ’90s

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — A northwest Ohio judge is apologizing for homophobic letters-to-the-editor he wrote to his college newspaper in the 1990s.

Maumee Municipal Court Judge Dan Hazard told The (Toledo) Blade he’s got “zero excuse” for the letters to The Lantern at Ohio State University and he’s sorry for the pain they have caused.

A 1992 letter suggested gay people who had contracted AIDS deserved the life-threatening condition. A 1993 letter begged the homosexual community “to keep your AIDS to yourselves.”

The head of an LGBTQ rights organization said the words are “still deeply harmful to our community.”

Hazard has been a judge since 2017.

