Ohio hunters kill over 63,000 deer in this year’s gun season

(AP) Ohio state officials say hunters have killed over 63,000 deer during this year’s gun season, about 4.5% higher than last season.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Wildlife, hunters killed 63,493 deer during this year’s weeklong gun season, which ran from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. A total of 60,752 deer were killed during the same period last year.

The agency’s deer program administrator says this year’s high numbers are partially due to “hunter friendly” fall weather.

The deer gun season will have a two-day bonus weekend from Dec. 21 to 22. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 4 to 7.

