Ohio House sets Thursday vote to remove disgraced speaker

FILE – In this Monday, July 18, 2016, file photo, former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Householder, the Ohio House speaker now accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, plays the long game when it comes to politics. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House plans to vote Thursday to remove the disgraced speaker arrested last week in connection with a $60 million federal bribery probe, after majority Republicans agreed to proceed Tuesday in a secret vote prompted by Larry Householder’s refusal to resign.

The vote came in a closed-door meeting that followed the release of a federal affidavit July 21 identifying Householder and four associates as part of an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving millions of dollars of corporate money secretly funneled to them in exchange for passing legislation to bail out two nuclear plants. Neither Householder nor his attorney has commented.

