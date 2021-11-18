Ohio House Republicans again push anti-vaccine legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans are pushing legislation that would prohibit private companies and public entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entering facilities or conducting business.

The measure would also ban schools from restricting students’ activities based on their vaccination status, and require hospitals to accommodate intensive care workers who don’t get the vaccine.

House Commerce and Labor Chairman Dick Stein, a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio, discusses a bill that would prohibit private companies and public entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a facility or conduct business, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Rep. Al Cutrona, a suburban Youngstown Republican, discusses a bill that would prohibit private companies and public entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a facility or conduct business, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

The GOP-controlled House Commerce and Labor Committee approved the proposals Thursday along partisan lines.

The measure was expected on the House floor later Thursday and Commerce and Labor Chairman Dick Stein said he expected it to pass.