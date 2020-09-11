Ohio governor’s pick for health dept director withdraws name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine’s pick for Ohio’s next Health Department director has withdrawn her name just hours after DeWine announced that she’d be the successor.

DeWine’s office said in a tweet Thursday night that Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position for personal reasons.

This evening, Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health, citing personal reasons. The Governor's administration will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 11, 2020

The state will continue its search for a full-time replacement to Dr. Amy Acton, who resigned abruptly in June amidst a torrent of conservative criticism including armed protesters outside her suburban Columbus house. Duwve is an Ohio native who most recently served as public health director for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

